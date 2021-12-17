Bimbo Bakeries driver dies during severe Midwest storm

A truck driver is dead after strong storms moved through the Midwest on Wednesday.

The tractor-trailer driver was traveling on U.S. Highway 151 in Benton County, Iowa, when he lost control of his 2020 Freightliner after being struck by a powerful wind gust. The 18-wheeler rolled over onto its side and came to rest in a ditch, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol. It happened in Walford, about 12 miles southwest of Cedar Rapids, around 8:30 p.m. CT.

The driver, 58-year-old Brian Jensen of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was killed in the accident, which remains under investigation. The police report said he was a driver for Bimbo Bakeries USA.

The National Weather Service received more than 500 reports of wind damage across several states Wednesday. According to records from the NWS Quad Cities office, wind gusts reached 65 mph in the area of the accident. Winds exceeded 90 mph in other areas of the Midwest that day.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

