Watch Now


Global Supply ChainNews

Breaking down Trump’s tariffs

Everything from cars to shoes to avocados swept up in new administration’s first tariffs

John Gallagher
·
Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China opens door to price hikes on scores of products.

WASHINGTON — The import tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Canada (25%), Mexico (25%) and China (10%) over the weekend to coerce those countries into shutting down illegal immigration and drug trafficking will likely cause at least some short-term pain for American consumers, according to economists.

Based on data from 2023 compiled by Trading Economics, below is a list of the top 10 imports from each of the three countries – which are also the largest U.S. trading partners – along with examples of products that could be affected. (The tariffs on Mexico and Canada are on hold for a month after agreements were hashed out on Monday.)

U.S. Imports from Mexico

RankCategory2023 Value ($ billions)
1Vehicles other than railway, tramway
Examples: Passenger cars and trucks		130
2Electrical, electronic equipment
Examples: TV receivers, electric heaters		86
3Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers                               
Examples: Air conditioners, refrigerators		82
4Mineral fuels, oils, distillation products                           
Examples: Cigarette lighters, charcoal		25
5Optical, photo, technical, medical apparatus                      
Examples: Surgical instruments, orthopedic equipment, hearing aids		22
6Furniture, lighting signs, prefabricated buildings
Examples: Tables, bedding, mattresses		13
7Beverages, spirits and vinegar                                        
Examples: Beer, tequila, flavored water		12
8Unspecified commodities                 11
9Edible fruits, nuts, peel of citrus fruit, melons               
Examples: Dates, figs, pineapples, avocados, bananas		11
10Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers        
Examples: Tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, onions		10
Source: Trading Economics

U.S. Imports from Canada

RankCategory2023 Value ($ billions)
1Mineral fuels, oils, distillation products                          
Examples: Peat litter, petroleum jelly		132
2Vehicles other than railway, tramway                             
Examples: Cars, car parts		56
3Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers                               
Examples: Turbo jets, internal combustion engines		32
4Unspecified commodities                                              20
5Plastics                                                                                
Examples: Table and kitchenware		14
6Pearls, precious stones, metals, coins                       
Examples: Jewelry, silverware		12
7Wood and articles of wood, wood charcoal                    
Examples: Plywood, particle board		11
8Aluminum                                                                        
Examples: Aluminum foil, LNG containers		11
9Electrical, electronic equipment                                        
Examples: Headphones, TV receivers		10
10Iron and steel for industrial use                             
Examples: Various industrial products		8
Source: Trading Economics

U.S. Imports from China

RankCategory2023 Value ($billions)
1Electrical, electronic equipment                                          
Examples: TV receivers, loudspeakers, headphones		127
2Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers                                   
Examples: Refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers		86
3Toys, games, sports requisites                                         
Examples, Toys, sporting equipment		34
4Furniture, lighting signs, prefabricated buildings             
Examples: Lamps, bedding		20
5Plastics                                                                                
Examples: Floor coverings, tableware		20
6Vehicles other than railway, tramway                                   
Examples: Semitrailers, car parts, bicycles		16
7Optical, photo, technical, medical apparatus                  
Examples: Medical instruments, binoculars		12
8Articles of iron or steel                                                     
Examples: Stoves, barbecue grills, nails, screws		12
9Unspecified commodities         10
10Footwear, gaiters and the like                                             
Examples: Shoes, leggings		10
Source: Trading Economics

Related articles

Click for more FreightWaves articles by John Gallagher.


John Gallagher

Based in Washington, D.C., John specializes in regulation and legislation affecting all sectors of freight transportation. He has covered rail, trucking and maritime issues since 1993 for a variety of publications based in the U.S. and the U.K. John began business reporting in 1993 at Broadcasting & Cable Magazine. He graduated from Florida State University majoring in English and business.