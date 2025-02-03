Breaking down Trump’s tariffs

WASHINGTON — The import tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Canada (25%), Mexico (25%) and China (10%) over the weekend to coerce those countries into shutting down illegal immigration and drug trafficking will likely cause at least some short-term pain for American consumers, according to economists.

Based on data from 2023 compiled by Trading Economics, below is a list of the top 10 imports from each of the three countries – which are also the largest U.S. trading partners – along with examples of products that could be affected. (The tariffs on Mexico and Canada are on hold for a month after agreements were hashed out on Monday.)

U.S. Imports from Mexico

Rank Category 2023 Value ($ billions) 1 Vehicles other than railway, tramway

Examples: Passenger cars and trucks 130 2 Electrical, electronic equipment

Examples: TV receivers, electric heaters 86 3 Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers

Examples: Air conditioners, refrigerators 82 4 Mineral fuels, oils, distillation products

Examples: Cigarette lighters, charcoal 25 5 Optical, photo, technical, medical apparatus

Examples: Surgical instruments, orthopedic equipment, hearing aids 22 6 Furniture, lighting signs, prefabricated buildings

Examples: Tables, bedding, mattresses 13 7 Beverages, spirits and vinegar

Examples: Beer, tequila, flavored water 12 8 Unspecified commodities 11 9 Edible fruits, nuts, peel of citrus fruit, melons

Examples: Dates, figs, pineapples, avocados, bananas 11 10 Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers

Examples: Tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, onions 10 Source: Trading Economics

U.S. Imports from Canada

Rank Category 2023 Value ($ billions) 1 Mineral fuels, oils, distillation products

Examples: Peat litter, petroleum jelly 132 2 Vehicles other than railway, tramway

Examples: Cars, car parts 56 3 Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers

Examples: Turbo jets, internal combustion engines 32 4 Unspecified commodities 20 5 Plastics

Examples: Table and kitchenware 14 6 Pearls, precious stones, metals, coins

Examples: Jewelry, silverware 12 7 Wood and articles of wood, wood charcoal

Examples: Plywood, particle board 11 8 Aluminum

Examples: Aluminum foil, LNG containers 11 9 Electrical, electronic equipment

Examples: Headphones, TV receivers 10 10 Iron and steel for industrial use

Examples: Various industrial products 8 Source: Trading Economics

U.S. Imports from China

Rank Category 2023 Value ($billions) 1 Electrical, electronic equipment

Examples: TV receivers, loudspeakers, headphones 127 2 Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers

Examples: Refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers 86 3 Toys, games, sports requisites

Examples, Toys, sporting equipment 34 4 Furniture, lighting signs, prefabricated buildings

Examples: Lamps, bedding 20 5 Plastics

Examples: Floor coverings, tableware 20 6 Vehicles other than railway, tramway

Examples: Semitrailers, car parts, bicycles 16 7 Optical, photo, technical, medical apparatus

Examples: Medical instruments, binoculars 12 8 Articles of iron or steel

Examples: Stoves, barbecue grills, nails, screws 12 9 Unspecified commodities 10 10 Footwear, gaiters and the like

Examples: Shoes, leggings 10 Source: Trading Economics

