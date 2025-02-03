Breaking down Trump’s tariffs

WASHINGTON — The import tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Canada (25%), Mexico (25%) and China (10%) over the weekend to coerce those countries into shutting down illegal immigration and drug trafficking will likely cause at least some short-term pain for American consumers, according to economists.
Based on data from 2023 compiled by Trading Economics, below is a list of the top 10 imports from each of the three countries – which are also the largest U.S. trading partners – along with examples of products that could be affected. (The tariffs on Mexico and Canada are on hold for a month after agreements were hashed out on Monday.)
U.S. Imports from Mexico
|Rank
|Category
|2023 Value ($ billions)
|1
|Vehicles other than railway, tramway
Examples: Passenger cars and trucks
|130
|2
|Electrical, electronic equipment
Examples: TV receivers, electric heaters
|86
|3
|Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers
Examples: Air conditioners, refrigerators
|82
|4
|Mineral fuels, oils, distillation products
Examples: Cigarette lighters, charcoal
|25
|5
|Optical, photo, technical, medical apparatus
Examples: Surgical instruments, orthopedic equipment, hearing aids
|22
|6
|Furniture, lighting signs, prefabricated buildings
Examples: Tables, bedding, mattresses
|13
|7
|Beverages, spirits and vinegar
Examples: Beer, tequila, flavored water
|12
|8
|Unspecified commodities
|11
|9
|Edible fruits, nuts, peel of citrus fruit, melons
Examples: Dates, figs, pineapples, avocados, bananas
|11
|10
|Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers
Examples: Tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, onions
|10
U.S. Imports from Canada
|Rank
|Category
|2023 Value ($ billions)
|1
|Mineral fuels, oils, distillation products
Examples: Peat litter, petroleum jelly
|132
|2
|Vehicles other than railway, tramway
Examples: Cars, car parts
|56
|3
|Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers
Examples: Turbo jets, internal combustion engines
|32
|4
|Unspecified commodities
|20
|5
|Plastics
Examples: Table and kitchenware
|14
|6
|Pearls, precious stones, metals, coins
Examples: Jewelry, silverware
|12
|7
|Wood and articles of wood, wood charcoal
Examples: Plywood, particle board
|11
|8
|Aluminum
Examples: Aluminum foil, LNG containers
|11
|9
|Electrical, electronic equipment
Examples: Headphones, TV receivers
|10
|10
|Iron and steel for industrial use
Examples: Various industrial products
|8
U.S. Imports from China
|Rank
|Category
|2023 Value ($billions)
|1
|Electrical, electronic equipment
Examples: TV receivers, loudspeakers, headphones
|127
|2
|Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers
Examples: Refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers
|86
|3
|Toys, games, sports requisites
Examples, Toys, sporting equipment
|34
|4
|Furniture, lighting signs, prefabricated buildings
Examples: Lamps, bedding
|20
|5
|Plastics
Examples: Floor coverings, tableware
|20
|6
|Vehicles other than railway, tramway
Examples: Semitrailers, car parts, bicycles
|16
|7
|Optical, photo, technical, medical apparatus
Examples: Medical instruments, binoculars
|12
|8
|Articles of iron or steel
Examples: Stoves, barbecue grills, nails, screws
|12
|9
|Unspecified commodities
|10
|10
|Footwear, gaiters and the like
Examples: Shoes, leggings
|10
