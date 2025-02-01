British investor buys Pennsylvania shortline railroad

Seeing “significant opportunities to grow,” independent infrastructure manager Ancala and Arkadia Rail Partners have formed Phoenix Rail following the acquisition of short line rail company Lehigh Valley Rail Management.

Terms were not disclosed.

Ancala in a release said LVRM is Phoenix Rail’s first acquisition. LVRM owns and operates a 61-mile freight rail network and is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., where it operates an intermodal terminal. It maintains a transload facility in Johnstown, Pa., and connects to Class 1 carriers Norfolk Southern, CSX and CPKC.

Phoenix Rail management is led by Chief Executive Alex Yeros, who was a principal at the former boutique investment firm Brookhaven Capital Partners, now Arkadia. Ancala said the management team most recently acquired Pioneer Lines, a shortline holding company with 15 railroads across the United States, in 2019 and sold it to Patriot Rail in 2022.



