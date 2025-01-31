IANA: Intermodal saw turnaround in 2024

Intermodal freight volumes saw a significant turnaround in 2024, up 8.5%, according to a year-end report from the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA), rebounding from a 5.9% decline a year ago.

The growth signifies a revitalized economy and evolving international trade dynamics, the trade group said, and highlights the resilience and adaptability of the intermodal sector in the face of economic fluctuations and logistical challenges.

International container flows spur growth

A major driver was the 13.9% surge in international container movements, from a decline of 8.4% in 2023. This upswing is primarily attributed to a 13% increase in containerized imports into the United States, suggesting heightened demand for foreign goods and a potential shift in consumer preferences and supply chain strategies.



