Businesses decry Canada Post strike as peak shipping season approaches

Small businesses and other shippers that use Canada Post for last-mile delivery of e-commerce orders will face disruptions after mail carriers went on strike Thursday and the postal operator could face permanent damage if some of them stick with alternative courier services once there is a resolution.

Mail carriers, who have been locked in bitter contract talks for 20 months, immediately went on strike Thursday after learning about the government’s restructuring plan for Canada Post that likely will result in major job losses. The work stoppage shuts off regular mail and parcel delivery as the busy holiday shopping season approaches.

“The impact on small businesses will be massive. Last year’s strike alone cost small firms over CA$1 billion (equivalent to US$719 million). Doing this in the lead-up to the critical holiday retail shipping season is especially troubling,” said Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, in a statement. “Still, the federal government must push forward with the needed changes ordered today. Now is not the time to turn back.”

Aaron Rubin, founder and CEO of ShipHero, a provider of warehouse management systems tailored for direct-to-consumer retailers, said on LinkedIn, “Just shut down Canada Post at this point. Shippers aren’t going to use them anymore.”