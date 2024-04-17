California carrier and freight brokerage ceasing operations, blames AB5

A family-owned trucking company and brokerage — California Intermodal Associates Inc. (CIA), headquartered in Commerce, California — is ceasing operations after nearly 25 years, citing the state’s independent contractor law.

CEO Gabriel Chaul said he recently notified customers that he is winding down operations.

“I blame AB5 for the main reasons our company is closing,” Chaul told FreightWaves on Tuesday.

He said all hope that his company would survive faded in March after a federal judge in California rejected trucking and trade associations’ legal challenges to stop enforcement of AB5, a controversial state law that severely restricts the use of independent contractors.



