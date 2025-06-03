Canada Post rejects binding arbitration as labor dispute intensifies

Tensions in Canada’s postal service drama are worsening after Canada Post rejected a proposal by unionized mail carriers to resolve stalled contract talks with binding arbitration, adding to uncertainty about whether workers will take further action that could halt mail and parcel service across the nation.

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have since May 23 refused to work overtime, resulting in a limited slowdown for deliveries. The action was taken in lieu of a threatened strike when a government-imposed moratorium on pressure tactics, which ended a 32-day strike in December, expired. Many e-commerce retailers that rely on Canada Post for last-mile parcel deliveries have switched business to FedEx, UPS and a host of independent couriers, contributing to a 65% year-over-year drop in Canada Post’s parcel volumes

The CUPW on Saturday objected to Canada Post’s call for the government to go over the union’s head and conduct a member vote on its “best-and-final” offer, saying a forced vote represented an “unwarranted government intervention in the free collective bargaining process” and would not result in lasting labor peace between the parties. The union countered with a proposal for binding arbitration to resolve all outstanding issues over wages, benefits, job protection and working conditions.

During the arbitration process, employees cannot strike and the employer cannot lock out the employees. Those conditions wouldn’t apply in the event of a forced vote, according to the union.



