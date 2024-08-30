Canadian Teamsters file 4 separate legal challenges to Appeals Board

Canadian Teamsters have filed four separate challenges on Thursday in the Canadian Federal Court of Appeal challenging the Labor Minister’s order for binding arbitration and the Canada Industrial Relations Board decision to stop the lockout and work stoppage. There are two challenges for each railroad.

This latest legal maneuver comes after the labor union vowed to challenge the ruling.

The CIRB originally ordered the railroads and labor to appear Thursday for a scheduled meeting on the arbitration process but due to a scheduling issue with one of the attorneys, the CIRB agreed to reschedule the first meeting.

CIRB tells American Shipper, “No date has been determined yet. We are awaiting confirmation of the parties’ availability.”



