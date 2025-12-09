Car hauler RPM acquires fleet services provider PARS

RPM Freight Systems, a non-asset-based 3PL focused on finished vehicle transportation, announced it has acquired fleet management services provider, Professional Automotive Relocation Services (PARS). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“Our vision to revolutionize the automotive industry requires complementary services,” said John Perkovich, president of RPM North America, in a Tuesday news release. “The combined experience and capabilities of our two great companies will allow us to provide unparalleled service and a truly comprehensive solution to our customers.”
Birmingham, Michigan-based RPM arranges finished vehicle transportation for OEMs and individuals across North America and Europe. The company also provides logistics services for over-dimensional and specialized freight.
The PARS acquisition adds lifecycle and fleet management capabilities to RPM’s platform.
Gainesville, Virginia-based PARS primarily works with corporate fleets, providing driveaway, storage, and titling and registration services. The deal gives PARS customers access to RPM’s large carrier network and tech platform.
PARS will continue to operate under its current banner and leadership team.
“Together, we will be able to offer an even more powerful set of tools and a broader network to the fleet industry,” said PARS President and CEO Lori Rasmussen.
RPM is backed by private equity firms Trive Capital and Bluejay Capital. The two firms announced their investments in RPM in June 2024.
“The acquisition of PARS creates an unmatched, full-service logistics platform for the entire vehicle lifecycle,” said Andrew Frank, partner at Trive Capital. “Trive is excited to continue supporting RPM as they continue to accelerate their leadership in the vehicle logistics industry.”