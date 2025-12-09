Car hauler RPM acquires fleet services provider PARS

RPM Freight Systems, a non-asset-based 3PL focused on finished vehicle transportation, announced it has acquired fleet management services provider, Professional Automotive Relocation Services (PARS). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Our vision to revolutionize the automotive industry requires complementary services,” said John Perkovich, president of RPM North America, in a Tuesday news release. “The combined experience and capabilities of our two great companies will allow us to provide unparalleled service and a truly comprehensive solution to our customers.”

Birmingham, Michigan-based RPM arranges finished vehicle transportation for OEMs and individuals across North America and Europe. The company also provides logistics services for over-dimensional and specialized freight.

The PARS acquisition adds lifecycle and fleet management capabilities to RPM’s platform.