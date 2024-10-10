Cartage secures $3.3M to support shippers and carriers with automation

Freight coordination software provider Cartage announced Thursday that it has closed a $3.3 million investment round led by Y Combinator, Garage Capital, Wayfinder Ventures, Northside Ventures, Pioneer Fund and Ritual Capital. The funding will be used to automate freight operations for both shippers and carriers.

Angel investors also participated in the round, including Paul Graham, founder of Y Combinator; Nate Smith, founder of Lever; Kulveer Taggar, co-founder of Zeus; and Ian Logan and Caleb Gawne, former associates at TMS Rose Rocket.

Freight tendering remains a notoriously old-school process, with many brokers still relying on phone calls and email to coordinate shipments. Cartage is aiming to change that.

The team was founded by individuals with deep experience in the freight industry. Co-founder and COO Harman Sahota grew up in the trucking business, starting his freight brokering career at just 14. He later bootstrapped and expanded a logistics company called Westcore Logistics.



