CDL truck driving school shutters operations, files for bankruptcy

A CDL training school that had centers in Tacoma and Kent, Washington, as well as a third site in Portland, Oregon, has ceased operations and filed for bankruptcy liquidation.

Pacific NW Professional Driving School, doing business as Toro Trucking Academy, filed a Chapter 7 petition, which means it is seeking to wind down operations and liquidate its assets, Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Washington.

A company representative blamed the closure on “all the market forces that are happening in the industry today.”

“Increasing regulations that just get worse and worse and harder and harder to do business,” the spokesperson for Toro Trucking Academy, who didn’t want to be named, told FreightWaves. “You’ve got the industry economic situation, and fuel prices [in the Pacific Northwest] have more than doubled. Then you have personnel costs and trying to operate in states like Washington and Oregon that are unfriendly to businesses. That all adds up and it just crushes you over time.”



