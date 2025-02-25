Check Call: Business deals through the eyes of a hostage negotiator

(GIF: GIPHY)

It’s the end of the month and time for another book review. This month’s book is “Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as if Your Life Depended on It” by Chris Voss. Originally published in 2016, it’s been a longtime classic of the sales and business world. It seemed like a strong contender for a 5-star book. Unfortunately, for me it’s a solid 3.5 stars.

The premise of the book is simple enough: Voss dives into the world of negotiation, using real-life examples from his time as an FBI hostage negotiator. The book delivers engaging real-world stories and actionable techniques, such as tactical empathy and mirroring.

Each chapter covers a different technique. It starts with a scenario from Voss’ time as an FBI negotiator then looks at a business situation and finally a personal life story, all three of which use the same tactics to arrive at an ideal outcome. It’s a great way to explain some of the more nuanced aspects of communication and working to get what you want out of a deal or conversation.

The book leans heavily on dramatic hostage negotiation examples, which, while fascinating, don’t always translate seamlessly to everyday business or personal negotiations. Some concepts, like the “accusation audit,” feel valuable for certain situations but not universally effective.



