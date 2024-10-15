Check Call: Freight fraud gets long-overdue attention

Have you always wanted to see creatures from the deep that are mildly terrifying yet also fascinating? What about fun facts about the ocean that remind you to stay out of the ocean? You’re in luck! The Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, this Nov. 19-21 can help you achieve those goals. There will be a party at the Tennessee Aquarium that allows you to see river monsters and other terrifying creatures from the water. Subscribers to Check Call can get a special discount on tickets, which might be the best deal on tickets now compared to normal price. This link or the promo code CheckCallF324 will be all you need to turn your aquatic dreams into nightmares.

Happy Freight Fraud Awareness Day! Fraud has run rampant through the supply chain forever, but it is getting special focus on this day to highlight what a huge issue it has become in recent years. Carriers, shippers, brokers and seemingly everyone else is pointing out that they have been victims.

This first-ever Freight Fraud Awareness Day is geared toward bringing the issue to the attention of policymakers and leaders in the logistics space to work on solutions and policy changes that could make fraud easier to prevent or impose real consequences on those committing it.

In an article by FreightWaves’ Grace Sharkey, Andrey Drotenko, president of strategic relations at Verified Carrier, says, “It’s not just that this brokerage or that carrier got screwed over — it’s a whole supply chain issue affecting all of us. We’re all paying for it, whether through higher prices or damaged reputations.”