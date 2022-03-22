Check Call with Ryan Rogers: Where are you now?

On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and Ryan Rogers, CEO and founder of TextLocate, sit down to talk about the importance of visibility and why it’s so hard to attain in transportation.

Also on the podcast is a quick rundown of 94 Logistics, a Minnesota-based logistics company that recently declared Chapter 7 bankruptcy. 94 Logistics, which specialized in final-mile delivery services, has had to shutter its doors and it’s not yet known whether its secured creditors will be paid.

Got any pain points or things you wish were better in the supply chain and the world of transportation? Contact O’Connell to be on a future episode of Check Call.

