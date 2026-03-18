CMA CGM sets new Hormuz land bypass routes

French container line CMA CGM is deploying alternative multimodal solutions combining sea, rail, and road transport to maintain supply chain logistics around the restricted Strait of Hormuz.

The Marseilles-based carrier said the options prioritize the safety of crew and employees while mobilizing support for customers’ supply chains, and ensuring continuity of trade to and from the Middle East.

Iran has restricted access to the strait guarding entry to the Persian Gulf since shortly after being attacked Feb. 28 by Israel and the United States. Hundreds of ships have been trapped, threatening energy supplies and other commodities, and sending global prices soaring.

Though physically 20 miles wide, Hormuz only offers single-file passage in and out through two mile-wide channels. Only ships from China, India and Turkey have been granted access by Tehran. Some individual vessels have reportedly made a run for it under cover of night with their identification systems turned off.