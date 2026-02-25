Cold storage market working off oversupply

Temperature-controlled warehouse operator Lineage said the market is shaking off the effects of excessive facility construction and post-pandemic inventory destocking.

Management from the Novi, Michigan-based company said Wednesday that new cold storage space grew 14.5% from 2021 through 2025 while demand increased only 5%. With the market roughly 10% oversupplied, management sees fundamentals firming as capacity is expected to increase by just 1.5% this year and customer inventories appear to be at trough levels.

Lineage (NASDAQ: LINE) reported net income of $6 million for the fourth quarter on Wednesday before the market opened. Adjusted funds from operations, which exclude depreciation, acquisition and restructuring costs (among other items), of 83 cents per share, came in flat year over year.

The company reported consolidated net revenue of $1.34 billion, which was also level with the year-ago result, but below the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.