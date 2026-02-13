Congress looks to fight ‘chameleon carrier’ trucking networks

WASHINGTON — Following a high-profile deadly truck crash in Indiana last week that uncovered a network of fraudulent trucking companies, legislation has been introduced in Congress to give the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration authority to use artificial intelligence to track them down.

Introduced on Thursday by Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., the bill directs the FMCSA administrator “to conduct a study on chameleon carriers in the United States and plan, develop, and test an advanced automation tool to help enforcement personnel detect chameleon carrier applications under the registration process of the Department of Transportation, and for other purposes,” according to the bill’s summary.

The official text of the legislation has not yet been published, but Hageman’s bill, according to Dallas TV station WFAA, “directs federal regulators to finally determine how widespread chameleon carriers are, and how many deaths, catastrophic injuries, and crashes have been tied to them.

“It would require the comptroller general to report back to Congress within one year,” WFAA’s report noted, and would direct FMCSA “to build an automated screening system designed to catch carriers trying to game the system before they’re cleared to haul freight again.”