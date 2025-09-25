Contract logistics provider TIG acquires PDM

The Integration Group (TIG) announced Thursday that is has entered an agreement to acquire packaging and warehousing provider PDM for an undisclosed sum.

Des Moines, Iowa-based PDM operates one million square feet of industrial and food-grade space throughout Iowa. Founded in 1996, the company provides packaging and other warehousing services as well as expedited and dedicated transportation.

In addition to food-handling capabilities, the deal bolsters TIG’s regional logistics offerings, which range from raw materials sourcing to final delivery.

“With PDM’s advanced packaging operations, robust warehousing capacity, and flexible transportation services, TIG will deliver an even more complete, compliance-driven logistics experience to our customers,” said TIG CEO Mike Schoenfeld in a news release. “This acquisition enhances both our service offerings and our regional reach.”