Crackdown on foreign truckers threatens US farm labor

WASHINGTON — An agricultural group is warning federal regulators that the Trump administration’s crackdown on foreign truck drivers is causing confusion at state agencies that could threaten the flow of essential farm workers needed to harvest the nation’s crops.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s interim final rule (IFR) aimed at non-domiciled commercial drivers includes a critical exemption for H-2A farm workers who need commercial driver’s licenses.

But U.S. Custom Harvesters, Inc. (USCHI), an association of professional harvesters that serve American farmers, told FMCSA that states “may be confused” regarding the issuance of non-domiciled CDLs and the H-2A visa holder exemption since the IFR went into effect in September.

“Although H-2A workers are exempt from the policies that will be enacted under the IFR, many states have inadvertently begun pausing the issuance of CDLs to H-2A visa holders as they assess the impacts of the IFR,” wrote USCHI President Paul Paplow, in a letter filed with FMCSA on Wednesday.