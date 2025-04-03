Cross-border freight gets reprieve from ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs

WASHINGTON — Cross-border freight markets got some positive news out of the slate of reciprocal tariffs announced by President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday with an important exclusion specific to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

President Trump with tariff scorecard on Wednesday. (Credit: Truth Social)

Trump left the USMCA out of his “Liberation Day” tariff policy that saw a baseline 10% tariff on all U.S. trading partners, with reciprocal tariffs on some countries as high as 49%. In contrast, USMCA-compliant goods – products grown in and/or with content only from Canada, Mexico or the United States – will see no tariff.

The exclusion continues a policy that has been ongoing since early March when a 25% tariff was placed on non-USMCA-compliant goods – products deemed to be made in Canada and Mexico but that do not meet the requirements of the USMCA rules of origin for preferential tariff treatment.

The 25% rate was expected to begin applying on Wednesday to USMCA-covered goods as well, but according to Wednesday’s executive order, USMCA goods will be exempted indefinitely.



