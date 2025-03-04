Trucking lobby warns against Trump’s tariffs on Mexico and Canada

The American Trucking Associations sees danger ahead for the trucking industry unless the Trump administration changes course on the latest tariffs imposed on Mexico and Canada.

In a statement, ATA President and CEO Chris Spear underscored support for the administration in taking action to combat both illegal drugs and illegal immigration that flow across the border – which is why President Donald Trump says he has allowed the new tariffs on the two countries, along with China, to go into effect on Tuesday.

However, “we must also avoid unintended consequences that could exacerbate another one of Americans’ top concerns: the high prices for goods and groceries,” Spear said.

“With the success of USMCA [the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade] and the growing trend of nearshoring, the North American supply chain has become highly integrated and supports millions of jobs. Imposing border taxes on our two largest and most important trading partners will undo this progress and raise costs for consumers.”



