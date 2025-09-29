CSX opens key Baltimore intermodal tunnel

CSX has re-opened the expanded Howard Street Tunnel in Baltimore following a double-stack clearance project that began on Feb. 1.

“The completion of the Howard Street Tunnel reflects the dedication of our people — a once-in-a-generation achievement that will drive commerce, jobs, and growth across Maryland and the East Coast for decades,” CSX Chief Executive Joe Hinrichs said Friday in a statement. “This project reinforces CSX’s position as a high-performing, customer-focused railroad investing for profitable growth.”

The event marked Hinrich’s last major public event as CSX CEO; on Monday the company named former Linde chief Steve Angel as president and CEO.

With the tunnel project completed, and once additional bridge clearance projects are complete in early 2026, a key I-95 corridor bottleneck will be cleared and double-stacked intermodal trains will move through Baltimore.