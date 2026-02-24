Customer sues FedEx for refund after Supreme Court rejects Trump tariffs

The chase to recoup tariff payments made to the U.S. government under the overturned International Emergency Economic Powers Act is trickling down the supply chain.

Even before FedEx Corp. sued the Trump administration on Monday for a “full refund” of money collected under a series of broad presidential tariff orders deemed unlawful by the Supreme Court, a FedEx customer filed a class-action suit against FedEx (NYSE: FDX) for breach of contract and seeking a refund of IEEPA duties with interest.

Hali Anastopoulo, a freight forwarder and customs broker based in South Carolina, is seeking more than $5 million in repayment of duties, interest and related costs for herself and more than 100 other putative defendants, according to a complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court for South Carolina. A companion complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for Western Tennessee.

The lawsuit seeks to claw back money related to the Trump administration’s elimination of the de minimis exemption, which allowed goods under $800 in value to enter U.S. commerce duty free and with minimal customs processing. The White House ended the trade privilege for small-dollar imports from China and Hong Kong in May and for the rest of the world in August.