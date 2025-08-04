Descartes buys e-commerce inventory management platform for $40M

Supply chain software provider Descartes Systems Group announced it has acquired cloud-based inventory management company Finale Inventory. The deal includes an upfront payment of approximately $40 million and a potential post-acquisition earnout of up to $15 million.

California-based Finale Inventory helps e-commerce companies manage inventory levels across multiple sales and fulfillment channels. The company provides visibility to merchants, allowing them to better scale their operations and avoid inaccurate restocking. Its platform interfaces directly with users, providing them with end-to-end automation of key functions like shipping and accounting.

“Finale expands the depth of our ecommerce solution suite by addressing a critical inflection point for growing ecommerce sellers,” said Mikel Richardson, general manager of e-commerce solutions at Descartes, in a Monday news release. “As inventory complexity and risk of overselling increase, Finale provides the control and visibility merchants need to grow with confidence.”

Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX) continues to expand its network through acquisition.