DHL Express names new CEO for Canada division

Darryl Wettlaufer has been promoted to CEO of DHL Express Canada, replacing Geoff Walsh, who received a promotion to managing director, DHL Express Central Europe, DHL Group announced on Monday.

Walsh led DHL Express Canada for a mere 18 months.

Wettlaufer brings nearly two decades of experience within DHL Express, having joined the company in 2006 as operations manager in Canada and rising to vice president of operations. He became part of the Canadian management board in 2014. In that role, he was instrumental in shaping the company’s facility infrastructure roadmap and led the Canadian operations team during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2022, Darryl relocated to South Florida to lead DHL Express Americas regional hubs in Miami and Panama, later expanding his responsibilities to include the company’s hub in Atlanta, and most recently, the super hub in Cincinnati.