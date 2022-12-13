DHL Express opens new freighter route to Dominican Republic

Overnight delivery giant DHL Express has expanded its network with a new cargo route for importers and exporters shipping between the Dominican Republic and the U.S.

DHL Express announced Tuesday that contractor iAero Airways, doing business as Swift Air, is operating a Boeing 737-800 freighter five times per week between DHL’s regional hub in Miami to Santo Dominigo. The first flight took off on Nov. 28.

In Miami, parcels and larger shipments can be routed to other U.S. cities or regions of the world.

The network upgrade is part of DHL Express’ three-year expansion plan for the Americas, which includes more than $360 million in infrastructure investments.

Miami-based iAero, which acquired Swift Air in 2019, operates on several routes in North America for DHl with 737 freighters. Last year, iAero said it was operating six cargo jets for DHL after adding a 737-800 converted freighter with a 21-ton payload to the outsourced fleet. The other five aircraft are supplied by DHL Airlines, with iAero providing crews, maintenance and insurance.

DHL (DXE: DPW) continues to expand its air cargo capacity to support rising shipment demand. E-commerce volumes have slowed this year but remain the primary driver of traffic volumes for the global courier.





DHL Express has introduced several new routes within the past year, increasing capacity between the United States and Brazil, Chile, Japan and Vietnam.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

RECOMMENDED READING:

DHL launches intra-European airline to meet e-commerce demand