Diesel benchmark moves higher for fifth straight week

The diesel price used for most fuel surcharges rose for the fifth straight week, climbing on the back of earlier gains in the futures market that before Wednesday had lost momentum in recent days.

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price rose 2.3 cents/gallon Monday, announced a day late on Wednesday due to the President’s Day holiday, to $3.711/g. Five weeks of increases have increased the price by 25.2 cts/g, the benchmark having stood at $3.459/g before the run of higher prices.

Those gains were powered in part by the brutal winter in the U.S. Northeast where heating oil is the fuel of choice to keep people and dwellings warm. Heating oil and diesel are structurally similar and the correlations of price movements between the two is high.