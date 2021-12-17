DoorDash now delivering from 600 JCPenney stores nationwide

DoorDash is steadily carving out a niche within the same-day delivery space. In its latest same-day delivery partnership, the food delivery app will collaborate with JCPenney to deliver a variety of products out of 600 JCPenney stores in every U.S. state besides Alaska.

Thousands of products ranging from apparel to appliances will now be available to customers on the DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) app or website. And if you waited until the last minute to order your holiday gifts, you’re in luck — DoorDash will deliver products to your doorstep the same day they’re ordered, with no time slots, queues or minimum order sizes.

“Consumers are constantly looking for quick and convenient options to get the products they desire delivered to them, on-demand, and this holiday season is no different,” said Shanna Prevé, vice president of business development at DoorDash. “We are thrilled to partner with JCPenney to expand their reach with same-day delivery of thousands of products and gifts galore. Both during the holiday season and beyond, consumers can rejoice knowing their favorite items and essentials are available for same-day delivery at the touch of a button.”

The partnership is the latest in a string of same-day delivery collaborations for DoorDash. Over the past few months alone, the food delivery platform has worked with Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) to offer 60,000 products to customers in 700 cities, rolled out same-day delivery from over 250 Lush stores and begun delivering beauty products from Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) in six major markets. That’s in addition to collaborations with Sephora and Theory.

The one thing all of those partnerships have in common? None of them deliver food. DoorDash has increasingly been pushing its white-label delivery solution DoorDash Drive, a service that allows retailers to fulfill orders for on-demand deliveries using DoorDash drivers, to companies outside of the food and grocery space.

But while the partnership is nothing new for DoorDash, it’s quite the shake-up for JCPenney (OCTUS: JCPNQ), which is one of the country’s longest-running retailers. The department store chain had a rough go of it during the coronavirus pandemic, when it filed for bankruptcy and closed about 240 stores shortly after COVID-19 arrived.

Yet the century-old retailer is still standing after being propped up by Brookfield Property Group and Simon Property Group — the nation’s largest mall owner — and it’s learning to adapt to the demands of the modern consumer.

“JCPenney is continuing to make accelerated changes to deliver a competitive and accessible omni-always shopping experience,” said Richard Adams, vice president of digital experience at JCPenney. “We’re proud to partner with DoorDash to offer our customers same-day delivery, just in time for the holidays.”

If Black Friday was any indication, shopping malls are on the upswing as consumers returned to shop in person, even amid fears of new coronavirus variants. But as e-commerce pushes more traffic to digital channels, malls are slowly transforming into hubs from which anchor stores like JCPenney can fulfill their online orders.

But fulfilling orders is only half the battle. Fulfilling them quickly is the other, and that’s where a same-day delivery partnership like the one between DoorDash and JCPenney can help retailers deliver the convenience consumers expect.

