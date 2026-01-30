DOT inquiry signals new era of scrutiny for electric trucks

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators are officially asking if the nation’s trucking fleet is moving too fast toward electrification without a safety net.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, a modal agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation, published on Friday a formal Request for Information (RFI) to investigate the “distinct safety risks” of transporting hazardous materials via heavy-duty electric vehicles (EVs) compared to traditional internal combustion engines (ICE).

PHMSA’s notice arrives as the Trump administration continues its aggressive dismantling of Biden-era “EV mandates.” Over the past year, the Environmental Protection Agency has moved to eliminate Greenhouse Gas Phase 3 standards and revoked California’s “Advanced Clean Trucks” waivers, which previously forced manufacturers toward zero-emission targets. Infrastructure funding for EV charging, meanwhile, has faced pauses and legal battles.

Industry groups like the American Trucking Associations and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association have hailed these rollbacks as major regulatory wins, arguing that original timelines were unachievable, threatened supply chain stability, and that the costs outweighed the benefits.