DOT may scrap Biden-era road safety initiative

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is considering axing a Biden-era road safety initiative despite evidence that the ambitious program was successful at reducing passenger car and large-truck and fatalities.

After “crisis-level” truck and passenger car deaths in 2020 and 2021, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) was unveiled in January 2022. The initiative set aspirational goals for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and five other DOT operating agencies of zero fatalities and serious injuries.

A year into the initiative, FMCSA data showed fatalities resulting from crashes involving large trucks (weighing over 10,000 pounds) fell 14.4% — from 1,175 to 1,006 — in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, dropping below the 10-year trend.

In an audit of the NRSS released on Thursday by DOT’s Office of Inspector General (OIG), the oversight office reported that as a result of the NRSS effort there have been 10 consecutive quarters of declines in traffic fatalities since 2022 (with an April 2025 early estimated showing the trend continuing for an 11th quarter), according to data supplied by DOT.