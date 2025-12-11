DOT may scrap Biden-era road safety initiative

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is considering axing a Biden-era road safety initiative despite evidence that the ambitious program was successful at reducing passenger car and large-truck and fatalities.
After “crisis-level” truck and passenger car deaths in 2020 and 2021, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) was unveiled in January 2022. The initiative set aspirational goals for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and five other DOT operating agencies of zero fatalities and serious injuries.
A year into the initiative, FMCSA data showed fatalities resulting from crashes involving large trucks (weighing over 10,000 pounds) fell 14.4% — from 1,175 to 1,006 — in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, dropping below the 10-year trend.
In an audit of the NRSS released on Thursday by DOT’s Office of Inspector General (OIG), the oversight office reported that as a result of the NRSS effort there have been 10 consecutive quarters of declines in traffic fatalities since 2022 (with an April 2025 early estimated showing the trend continuing for an 11th quarter), according to data supplied by DOT.
Noting that the NRSS was initiated by the previous administration, DOT “is still determining next steps on any future roadway safety initiative,” Loren Smith, DOT’s deputy assistant secretary for Transportation Policy, told auditors in responding to the report, with a decision by DOT on whether to continue the NRSS by January 2026.
“We are committed to advancing safety, moving people and goods, and building big and beautiful infrastructure,” Smith told OIG. “DOT will continue to diligently implement critical roadway safety programs to save lives in accordance with the law and Administration priorities.”
FreightWaves has contacted DOT for further comment.
OIG’s audit reviewed 11 priority actions within the NRSS to be implemented by FMCSA or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that relate specifically to large truck and bus fatalities, with eight of the actions marked as complete.
“Based on its reporting, the department took an average of approximately 26 months and a median of approximately 28 months to complete” the eight action items, the report stated.
The three incomplete action items, to be implemented by FMCSA, include putting in place new processes to better identify truck safety risks, updating regulations related to truck technology advancements, and to consider a speed limiter rulemaking – which the Trump administration has since announced would not be happening.
The OIG recommended that Smith, in his policy role at DOT, work with FMCSA, NHTSA, and the Federal Highway Administration, and the NRSS Action Team “to develop requirements and procedures for measuring the success of individual priority actions in achieving program outcomes.”
Smith responded that DOT “concurs with the recommendation if it decides to continue the NRSS,” and if it does, will complete any actions addressing the recommendation by December 31, 2026.
