DP World expands eastern Canada reach

DP World has opened a new freight forwarding office in Montreal, expanding its Canadian logistics network and strengthening its end-to-end service offerings.

The Dubai-based company said that the new location provides support for customers across the retail and industrial sectors, improving supply chain efficiency and expanding bilingual service delivery across the province.

The Montreal office, in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, is the company’s third freight forwarding location in Canada, complementing its office in Vancouver and Toronto, the latter having opened in 2025.

Montreal offers a comprehensive suite of global forwarding solutions, including full container load and less than container load ocean freight, air freight, domestic container trucking, customs clearance, international cargo insurance, and project freight services.

“Canada’s growing trade economy requires integrated, resilient logistics networks that can scale with customer demand,” said Doug Smith, chief executive of DP World in Canada, in a statement. “The launch of our Montreal freight forwarding office and the development of the new Contrecoeur terminal [at the Port of Montreal] represent our long-term commitment to strengthening Quebec’s role as a key gateway for global commerce. By expanding our logistics network here, we’re creating the infrastructure, technology, and partnerships that will drive sustainable growth for decades to come.” The eastward expansion follows the announcement earlier this year by the Montreal Port Authority of a joint development agreement to construct and operate the future Contrecoeur container terminal, a multibillion-dollar project that will more than double the region’s container-handling capacity. DP World operates container port terminals at Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, Saint John, and Vancouver, and three warehouses across Ontario and Quebec serving leading global technology customers. The company reported operating earnings increased 18% to $6.4 billion in 2025 on revenue that was 22% higher at $24.4 billion. Its global terminals handled 93.4 million containers, up 5.8% y/y. Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here. Related coverage: South Korean-owned U.S. shipyard gets first Navy contract U.S. ‘monitoring’ China retaliation against Panama ships Iran war costing Hapag-Lloyd $40-50 million per week: CEO $488 million in port grants offered by Marad