$488 million in port grants offered by Marad

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration announced $488,628,000 in funding to help support port projects and streamline supply chain movements.
The Port Infrastructure Development Program funding will support projects, the agency said, to improve ports’ ability to load and unload goods; modernize ports’ infrastructure and operations; and support American seafood businesses.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021 under the Biden administration provided $2.25 billion for the program from 2022-2026.
“America’s ports fuel our economy, bolster domestic energy, and cut costs for hardworking families, making them worthy of taxpayer investment,” said Marad Administrator Stephen Carmel, in a statement.
The PIDP grants are open to the more than 300 ports operated by states, counties, municipalities, and private corporations.
Revamped criteria includes new priorities for projects located in Qualified Opportunity Zones, projects that incorporate innovative technology, and projects that support national multimodal freight goals.
At least 25% of the available PIDP funding, or more than $122 million, are for “Small Projects at Small Ports.” Eligible applicants include port authorities, states, local governments, indigenous Tribal nations, counties, and other entities.
The Notice of Funding Opportunity (PDF) outlines the application criteria. Submissions are due by June 27, 2026.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Related coverage:
Hapag-Lloyd profits tumbled in 2025 despite carrying more cargo
Back to the future: New wind-powered ship joins trans-Atlantic service
Imports fall 14.5% y/y at Port of Oakland
California ports ask state for $1B for infrastructure in FY2027
Freight Fraud Symposium
Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
Future of Rail Symposium
Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.
Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH Register Now
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL Register Now
Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now