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$488 million in port grants offered by Marad

Annual DOT funding aims to modernize ports

Stuart Chirls
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(Photo: Port of Everett)

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration announced $488,628,000 in funding to help support port projects and streamline supply chain movements.

The Port Infrastructure Development Program funding will support projects, the agency said, to improve ports’ ability to load and unload goods; modernize ports’ infrastructure and operations; and support American seafood businesses.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021 under the Biden administration provided $2.25 billion for the program from 2022-2026.

“America’s ports fuel our economy, bolster domestic energy, and cut costs for hardworking families, making them worthy of taxpayer investment,” said Marad Administrator Stephen Carmel, in a statement.  

The PIDP grants are open to the more than 300 ports operated by states, counties, municipalities, and private corporations.

Revamped criteria includes new priorities for projects located in Qualified Opportunity Zones, projects that incorporate innovative technology, and projects that support national multimodal freight goals.

At least 25% of the available PIDP funding, or more than  $122 million, are for “Small Projects at Small Ports.” Eligible applicants include port authorities, states, local governments, indigenous Tribal nations, counties, and other entities.

The Notice of Funding Opportunity (PDF) outlines the application criteria. Submissions are due by June 27, 2026.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.