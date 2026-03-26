$488 million in port grants offered by Marad

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration announced $488,628,000 in funding to help support port projects and streamline supply chain movements.

The Port Infrastructure Development Program funding will support projects, the agency said, to improve ports’ ability to load and unload goods; modernize ports’ infrastructure and operations; and support American seafood businesses.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021 under the Biden administration provided $2.25 billion for the program from 2022-2026.

“America’s ports fuel our economy, bolster domestic energy, and cut costs for hardworking families, making them worthy of taxpayer investment,” said Marad Administrator Stephen Carmel, in a statement.