Imports fall 14.5% y/y at Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland processed 163,254 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in February, down 16.7% from January and 14.5% year-over- year.
The northern California hub said vessel calls declined from 86 in January to 72 in February, due partially to planned blank sailings during Lunar New Year.
Changing trade patterns have also seen carriers shift more U.S. imports to hubs in Mexico and Canada, where they can be railed or trucked into U.S. markets.
Export volumes totaled 86,796 export TEUs, about 9.5% below year-ago levels, but ahead of 76,458 import TEUs that decreased 19.6%.
“February’s volume was shaped in large part by seasonal vessel scheduling around Lunar New Year,” said Maritime Director Bryan Brandes, in a statement. “Even with fewer vessel calls, Oakland’s export business remained comparatively resilient, reflecting the port’s continued role as a leader in refrigerated and agricultural cargo.”
Oakland is a gateway for the region’s nuts, beef and pork, tomato products, and wine.
Loaded containers totaling 130,192 TEUs accounted for the majority of cargo, while empties came to 33,062 TEUs.
Year to date, loaded containers account for approximately 78% of total TEUs, while exports represent about 51% of overall volume.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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