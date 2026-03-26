Imports fall 14.5% y/y at Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland processed 163,254 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in February, down 16.7% from January and 14.5% year-over- year.

The northern California hub said vessel calls declined from 86 in January to 72 in February, due partially to planned blank sailings during Lunar New Year.

Changing trade patterns have also seen carriers shift more U.S. imports to hubs in Mexico and Canada, where they can be railed or trucked into U.S. markets.

Export volumes totaled 86,796 export TEUs, about 9.5% below year-ago levels, but ahead of 76,458 import TEUs that decreased 19.6%.