FMC’s DiBella: Ports are key to U.S. economic security and stability

WASHINGTON – The United States has a rare opportunity to revitalize its shipping industry and strengthen the port foundations for freight movement and economic security.

Calling it “a very critical moment”, new Federal Maritime Commission Chair Laura DiBella told a ports conference that the Trump administration is making “the strongest push in decades to support the industry.”

DiBella was Florida’s first female Secretary of Commerce, president and chief executive of Enterprise Florida, and president of business development at the Florida Department of Commerce, and brings an eye for enterprise to maritime.

Federal Maritime Commission Chair Laura DiBella is fired up about the domestic industry’s future. (Video: FreightWaves/Stuart Chirls)

The supply chain crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic “changed the world’s perspective on seaports forever and in my mind, for the best,” she said. “I can say, with absolute certainty, that economic development, economic security and economic stability would not exist without seaports, period, full stop. There are not enough planes, trains or trucks to support the amount of cargo moved by ship. The critical infrastructure that our seaports function as are as indispensable hubs for logistics supply supply and consumer goods, energy and raw materials while driving economic growth, generating jobs, serving as powerful innovation centers, and acting as strategic national security assets.”