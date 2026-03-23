Riptide of change roils ocean shipping

Trade, not bombs, is the fuel today that creates world powers, and it’s useful to remember that ocean shipping serves as the de facto “tip of the spear” for the majority of transnational business, so whatever disrupts maritime has a significant ripple effect through the rest of the supply chain, not to coin a pun.

Amid Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz to most tanker traffic, it might come as a surprise that crude oil is no longer the chief threat to markets. That would be the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond, the same note that led President Donald Trump to back off his Liberation Day tariffs this past April after worried investors sent the yield above 4.60%. With the yield currently at 4.40% and no end to the war in sight, some analysts expect the 10-year bond to surge to 4.50% and likely 4.60%. Those numbers will again severely test market resiliency, and at the same time undercut Trump’s ability to take the fight to Tehran.

Nevertheless, the price of fuel is certain to influence transportation planning, and comes just as shippers lock in this year’s contracts with ocean carriers.

The war’s effect on global container shipping has yet to be fully felt, as only 2% to 3% of all volume moves through the Middle East. But put another way, that comes to approximately 6 million containers, which would make that total the second-largest carrier behind Mediterranean Shipping Co.’s 7.2 million containers.