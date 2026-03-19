February surprise for busiest U.S. container gateway

The Port of Long Beach reported solid overall cargo volumes in February 2026, handling 767,525 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), an increase of 0.3% from February 2025.

Imports were down slightly by 0.2% to 368,060 TEUs, while exports saw surprisingly strong improvement, rising 8.2% to 97,422 TEUs.

Empty containers, an indicator of future imports, declined 0.15% to 302,044 TEUs.

Port Chief Executive Dr. Noel Hacegaba noted that cargo movement remains fluid despite external pressures.