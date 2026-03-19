February surprise for busiest U.S. container gateway

The Port of Long Beach reported solid overall cargo volumes in February 2026, handling 767,525 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), an increase of 0.3% from February 2025.
Imports were down slightly by 0.2% to 368,060 TEUs, while exports saw surprisingly strong improvement, rising 8.2% to 97,422 TEUs.
Empty containers, an indicator of future imports, declined 0.15% to 302,044 TEUs.
Port Chief Executive Dr. Noel Hacegaba noted that cargo movement remains fluid despite external pressures.
“Cargo volumes at the Port of Long Beach remained positive in February,” Hacegaba said in an online media briefing. “The conflict in the Middle East has added more uncertainty to global trade and triggered broad market conditions and reactions from parties across the supply chain”.
Year-to-date, the port has processed 1,615,290 TEUs, which is down 6% from the record-setting period last year.
“The disruption at the Strait of Hormuz has already triggered a rapid rise in oil prices,” said Hacegaba. He cautioned that if the Middle East conflict persists, “supply chains everywhere will have to navigate higher fuel and vessel operating costs and seek alternative shipping routes”.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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