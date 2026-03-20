Largest container line makes major move into tanker market

The largest ocean container line wants to be a serious player in the tanker business.

Mediterranean Shipping Co. has filed to acquire half of Sinokor Maritime, which operates a fleet of 78 very large crude carriers (VLCCs).

MSC, which is controlled by media-shy billionaire Gianluigi Aponte, had been rumored to be making a move into the lucrative energy transportation market. The pending deal came to light in filings with Greek and Cypriot regulators by SAS Shipping Agencies Services, a Luxembourg subsidiary of MSC, headquartered in Geneva.

Aponte had been on a binge ordering new container tonnage for MSC, with capacity of 7.23 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), good for 21.5% of the market, according to Alphaliner. Maersk claims second place, with a 13.8% share, or 4.63 million TEUs.