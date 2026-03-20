How Trump’s pause of shipping law could hurt U.S.-flag carriers, security

A U.S.-flag ocean line says Jones Act carriers provide vital, reliable services and helps assure national security as President Donald Trump suspended the shipping law that bars foreign carriers from operating services between U.S. ports.

“Jones Act carriers have invested billions in vessels, terminals, and port infrastructure serving Puerto Rico,” said Trailer Bridge, in a February blog post. “These are not opportunistic deployments based on short-term rate swings. They represent long-term commitments to the trade, including modern vessels, LNG-powered ships, specialized equipment, and dedicated terminal operations.”

Trump on Wednesday paused the law for 60 days in a bid to bring down fuel and other prices that soared after Iran blocked tankers from the Strait of Hormuz. About 20% of the world’s crude oil moves through the narrow waterway from Persian Gulf suppliers.

“We strongly oppose the Trump Administration’s decision to issue a blanket 60-day waiver of the Jones Act,” the International Longshore and Warehouse Union said in a statement. “A blanket Jones Act waiver such as this undermines our national security, weakens military readiness and shifts critical maritime work to foreign vessel operators. During a time of heightened international conflict and uncertainty, opening U.S. waterways to foreign vessels is a dangerous move for the U.S. mariners we represent.”