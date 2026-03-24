FMC rejects carrier request for shorter notice on ocean rate hikes

The Federal Maritime Commission has rejected a request by ocean carriers to shorten the notice period for rate hikes.

The Shipping Act and commission regulations requires 30 days’ notice before an increase in rates and charges become effective. Carriers can request that the commission shorten this time period, but

Chairman Laura DiBella in a written decision said that the liners had failed to demonstrate “good cause” for the exception.

CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk and Zim had requested special permission for shorter notice, for higher rates and other charges stemming from the effects of the war in Iran and Strait of Hormuz.