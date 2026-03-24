California ports ask state for $1B for infrastructure in FY2027

Port of Los Angeles-Long Beach executives joined politicians, longshore labor and other stakeholders to call on the state to include $1 billion in fiscal 2027 as part of a coordinated investment strategy across California’s 11 deepwater ports.
The group emphasized global suppliers’ need for predictable and sustained investments March 20 at a media briefing overlooking Los Angeles Harbor, the busiest U.S. maritime cargo gateway.
“Today I urge California to step up to the import and export challenges of our time and make a significant 2027 spending commitment to ports, including five investment categories,” said Rep. Mike Gipson (D-Carson), who chairs the Select Committee on Ports and Goods Movement, reported by the Los Angeles Daily News. “Activities at ports like the Port of Los Angeles in my assembly district support 3.1 million jobs, generate $134 billion in worker income and add $38 billion in tax revenue.”
But Gipson said that the competitiveness of California and its cities is at risk without port modernization.
Uncertainty over federal funding and the continued impact of tariffs means state leaders have to step up, Gipson said, with $1 billion to help modernize ports and create local jobs, to ensure California’s ports stay competitive nationally and internationally.
“California’s ports are essential gateways for global trade and major economic engines for our state,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “Strategic investments in infrastructure and modernization will help our ports handle growing cargo volume, deploy new sustainable technologies and sustain the high-quality jobs that support communities across California.”
Port of Long Beach Chief Executive Noel Hacegaba said the critical role of California’s ports extends to the national and global supply chains. They must be more efficient, reliable and resilient, he said.
Gary Herrera, president of International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 13, said infrastructure improvements shouldn’t come at the cost of jobs. He noted that the budget legislation asks the state to help fund zero-emission equipment, operated by humans.
Gipson said that as the world’s fourth-largest economy, “it’s clear what Sacramento can do to advance the work the ports do, and I call on my colleagues to make this year’s budget a transformative one for California’s port leaders and workers.”
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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