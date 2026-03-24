California ports ask state for $1B for infrastructure in FY2027

Port of Los Angeles-Long Beach executives joined politicians, longshore labor and other stakeholders to call on the state to include $1 billion in fiscal 2027 as part of a coordinated investment strategy across California’s 11 deepwater ports.

The group emphasized global suppliers’ need for predictable and sustained investments March 20 at a media briefing overlooking Los Angeles Harbor, the busiest U.S. maritime cargo gateway.

“Today I urge California to step up to the import and export challenges of our time and make a significant 2027 spending commitment to ports, including five investment categories,” said Rep. Mike Gipson (D-Carson), who chairs the Select Committee on Ports and Goods Movement, reported by the Los Angeles Daily News. “Activities at ports like the Port of Los Angeles in my assembly district support 3.1 million jobs, generate $134 billion in worker income and add $38 billion in tax revenue.”

But Gipson said that the competitiveness of California and its cities is at risk without port modernization.