Hapag-Lloyd profits tumbled in 2025 despite carrying more cargo

Hapag-Lloyd reported solid growth in container volumes in 2025 that were offset by tumbling profits on weaker ocean shipping rates and higher costs.

The world’s fifth-largest carrier forecast potential losses in a challenging 2026 as geopolitics and industry-wide capacity issues threaten volatile rates.

Liner shipping revenues in 2025 increased to $20.6 billion from $20.3 billion the previous year. But earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell to $3.5 billion from $4.9 billion, and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) more than halved, to $1 billion from $2.7 billion.

Container volumes rose 8% to 13.5 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) as the company partnered with Maersk (MAERSK-B.CO) on the cooperative Gemini service. Average freight rate decreased 8% to $1,376 per TEU “due to growing capacity and increasing trade imbalances. Additionally, higher costs resulting from operational disruptions caused by new tariff policies, ongoing security tensions in the Red Sea, start-up expenses for the Gemini Network, and port congestion had a negative earnings impact,” the company said in an earnings release.