Back to the future: New wind-powered ship joins trans-Atlantic service

In a maritime version of “Back to the Future,” a wind-powered cargo vessel is taking to the seas in commercial trans-Atlantic service.
CMA CGM is deploying the sail-equipped Neoliner Origin in a round-trip rotation from Montoir, France to Baltimore in the U.S., and Halifax, Canada.
The Marseilles-based carrier says the con-ro diesel-wind hybrid ship provides an environmentally-friendly option for transportation that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 80% to 90% during voyages.
The service accommodates dry cargo, out of gauge shipments, and refrigerated containers.
Efforts by the International Maritime Organization to reduce shipping’s harmful emissions has led Europe- and Asia-based carriers to aggressively pursue alternative fuels such as ammonia, hydrogen and liquefied natural gas to power cargo ships. In the U.S., the state of California requires large ships to plug into shoreside electric power, called cold ironing, at major ports.
The Trump administration in 2025 blocked a move by the IMO to establish a carbon tax for shipping.
Built in Turkey by RMK Marine Shipyard, the Neoliner Origin is 446 feet long and can carry more than 5,300 tons of vehicles and farm and construction machinery or 265 twenty-foot containers on three decks.
A total 32,000 square feet of sail is rigged on two 295-foot masts, and will provide 60% to 70% of the vessel’s propulsion, backed by hybrid diesel-electric engines when needed. It typically sails at a reduced speed of 11 knots in order to conserve fuel and reduce emissions.
The Neoliner called Baltimore on a test sailing in October.
The first departure from Baltimore is scheduled for April 24, and the first departure from Montoir set for May 16.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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