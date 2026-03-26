Back to the future: New wind-powered ship joins trans-Atlantic service

In a maritime version of “Back to the Future,” a wind-powered cargo vessel is taking to the seas in commercial trans-Atlantic service.

CMA CGM is deploying the sail-equipped Neoliner Origin in a round-trip rotation from Montoir, France to Baltimore in the U.S., and Halifax, Canada.

The Marseilles-based carrier says the con-ro diesel-wind hybrid ship provides an environmentally-friendly option for transportation that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 80% to 90% during voyages.

The service accommodates dry cargo, out of gauge shipments, and refrigerated containers.