E2open acquires Logistyx Technologies for $185M

Supply chain management platform E2open has acquired Logistyx Technologies, a provider of parcel and e-commerce shipping and fulfillment software.

With the acquisition, Austin, Texas-based E2open (NYSE: ETWO) expands its e-commerce and small shipment and parcel capabilities for its customers.

“The demand for e-commerce shipping capabilities continues to grow as companies look for more flexible and cost-effective ways to deliver products to consumers,” Michael Farlekas, CEO of E2open, said in a statement.

Farlekas said the acquisition gives E2open coverage in all shipping modes — ocean, air, road, rail and parcel — and enables clients to orchestrate “their supply chains from demand to fulfillment to supply.”

The total acquisition price is $185 million, including $90 million paid in cash at closing Thursday and the remaining balance to be paid in two additional installments at 90 days and 180 days, according to a release.

Geoffrey Finlay, CEO of Chicago-based Logistyx Technologies, said joining E2open will “enable more companies to ship smarter.”

“We provide our customers, which include top retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers, the automation, visibility and flexibility needed to simplify global fulfillment and compete in an omnichannel world — within a one-stop, connected platform,” Finlay said.

In 2021, Logistyx generated $40 million in revenue. The combined business is expected to help drive E2open’s current organic growth rate.

The acquisition adds a carrier library of over 550 global carrier integrations, including UPS, FedEx, DHL and USPS, to E2open’s network.

E2open will also be enhanced by Logistyx’s global enterprise clients, which include retailers, manufacturers and carriers. Logistyx’s clients will benefit from a combined portfolio that will expand shipping modes beyond parcel and enhance upstream capabilities, Thursday’s announcement said.

E2open also recently acquired logistics execution platform BluJay Solution in a deal worth $1.7 billion.

