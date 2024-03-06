Echo Global Logistics CEO: Freight recession may ease by end of 2024

Doug Waggoner, CEO of Echo Global Logistics, said he believes the freight market has bottomed out, shed excess trucking capacity and could stabilize by the end of the year.

Founded in 2005 by Bradley Keywell and Eric Lefkofsky, Echo Global Logistics is a global provider of technology-enabled supply chain management services. Waggoner has served as CEO of the Chicago-based company since December 2006.

“The number of trucks is declining, so not only the number of carriers, but the number of trucks in the market,” Waggoner said during the keynote address at FreightWaves’ virtual 3PL Summit on Wednesday. “I think those are all good indicators for us to see that the excess supply of capacity is coming back in line with demand. In January, Echo had about 10% sequential volume growth. I think that’s a pretty good number.”

Barring unforeseen weather events or global disruptions, the freight market could begin to see an uptick in rates by the fourth quarter Waggoner said.



