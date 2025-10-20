Emirates-leased cargo jet skids off Hong Kong runway, killing 2 in vehicle

A Boeing 747-400 cargo jet operated by AirACT lost control during landing at Hong Kong International Airport early Sunday morning and veered off the runway into the sea, killing two security workers who were patrolling a perimeter road in a vehicle, according to the airport authority.

AirACT, based in Turkey, was operating the aircraft under a turnkey lease agreement for Emirates SkyCargo. The flight originated in Dubai and had a crew of four. The plane crashed through a fence and knocked the patrol car into the ocean.

Emergency fire responders rescued the airplane’s crew. One of the security guards was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person died at the hospital, the airport authority said in a statement.

Airport officials have temporarily closed the North Runway where the accident occurred. Hong recently added a third runway. The airport said flight operations are unaffected.