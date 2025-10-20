Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Air CargoAmerican ShipperNews

Emirates-leased cargo jet skids off Hong Kong runway, killing 2 in vehicle

Freighter aircraft operated by AirACT

Eric Kulisch
·
An AirACT 747-400 freighter crashed into the sea at Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday. (Photo: Hong Kong International Airport)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A Boeing 747-400 cargo jet, operated by AirACT for Emirates SkyCargo, crashed into the sea after veering off a runway during landing at Hong Kong International Airport.
  • The accident tragically killed two security workers who were patrolling a perimeter road, while the aircraft's crew of four was rescued.
  • The North Runway at Hong Kong International Airport was temporarily closed following the incident, but overall flight operations remained unaffected due to the presence of a new third runway.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

A Boeing 747-400 cargo jet operated by AirACT lost control during landing at Hong Kong International Airport early Sunday morning and veered off the runway into the sea, killing two security workers who were patrolling a perimeter road in a vehicle, according to the airport authority. 

AirACT, based in Turkey, was operating the aircraft under a turnkey lease agreement for Emirates SkyCargo. The flight originated in Dubai and had a crew of four. The plane crashed through a fence and knocked the patrol car into the ocean.

Emergency fire responders rescued the airplane’s crew. One of the security guards was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person died at the hospital, the airport authority said in a statement.

Airport officials have temporarily closed the North Runway where the accident occurred. Hong recently added a third runway. The airport said flight operations are unaffected.

There were no reports of unusual weather conditions at the time of the accident. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Hong Kong investigates Atlas Air emergency landing, 8-hour runway closure

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com