Hong Kong investigates Atlas Air emergency landing, 8-hour runway closure

Hong Kong authorities are investigating a landing gear failure on an Atlas Air freighter aircraft and why the emergency landing resulted in an eight-hour closure of one runway, delaying 450 flights.

The unmarked cargo jet is owned by Nippon Cargo Airlines and supplied to Atlas Air, which provides the crew, maintenance and insurance, according to an aviation database.

Local officials are questioning why it took so long to clear the disabled cargo jet from the runway and urging the airport to review contingency procedures for such cases, the South China Morning Post reported.

The Boeing 747-400 cargo jet operated by Atlas Air returned to Hong Kong International Airport about two hours after departure on Monday morning when the crew noticed a hydraulic system failure prevented a landing gear from retracting. The plane, which was bound for Chicago with a technical stop scheduled in Anchorage, Alaska, burst a tire when touching down on the north runway and was disabled for eight hours. None of the five crew members was injured.



