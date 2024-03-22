Enservco to acquire Buckshot Trucking for $5M

Oil and gas field services provider Enservco Corp. announced it has entered an agreement to acquire Buckshot Trucking for $5 million.

Founded in 2017, Buckshot provides hot shot, dedicated and less-than-truckload services to the oil and gas industry. It primarily serves the Rocky Mountain region but also has operations in North Dakota and Texas. The company’s website lists more than 100 customers.

The transaction is expected to diversify Enservco’s (NYSE: ENSV) business and provide revenue stability as Buckshot’s operations are year-round and less impacted by inclement weather than Enservco’s. Enservco primarily serves the shale industry by supporting drilling, completion, production and maintenance activities at onshore well sites.

Both companies are based in Colorado.



