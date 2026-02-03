EPA targets truck engine makers on DEF system failures

WASHINGTON — In a move to end “limp mode” nightmares for truckers, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin announced on Tuesday that the agency is launching a formal investigation into the reliability of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) systems.

EPA is demanding that the top 14 diesel engine manufacturers – representing 80% of the market – hand over internal data on warranty claims and engine failure rates, with the goal of determining why DEF systems often fail and to hold manufacturers accountable for hardware that can leave trucks stranded. The information will be used as the basis for a future rulemaking.

The investigation is part of a broader initiative at EPA to treat issues related to DEF – used to reduce nitrous oxide emissions – as a driver compliance problem to a manufacturer quality problem.

In August, the Trump administration issued guidance that effectively ended the immediate 5-mph engine “derate” for most DEF-related faults.