Senators target cold-weather truck shutdowns

WASHINGTON — New legislation has been introduced aimed at preventing automatic engine derate or shutdown functions that can be triggered in trucks operating in prolonged cold weather.

A copy of the legislation, introduced last week by Sens. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., was not immediately available.

According to the bill’s summary, it would “require the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to authorize manufacturers of certain vehicles to suspend engine derate or shutdown functions in prolonged cold weather conditions, and for other purposes.”

Such derate and shutdown functions are related primarily to Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) and Selective Catalytic Reduction systems used by truck manufacturers to meet EPA emissions standards.