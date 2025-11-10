Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
NewsOEM TruckingTrucking Regulation

Senators target cold-weather truck shutdowns

Legislation would authorize manufacturers to suspend derate functions

John Gallagher
·
Legislation could formalize EPA guidelines on truck engine performance. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • New legislation has been introduced by Senators Sullivan and Lummis to prevent sudden engine derate or shutdown functions in trucks during prolonged cold weather, which are typically triggered by Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems.
  • The bill aims to require the EPA to authorize manufacturers to suspend these functions, as unexpected derates can strand trucks, cause costly maintenance, and lead to supply chain delays.
  • This legislative push builds upon recent EPA guidance, which starting in model year 2027, will require new trucks to implement gradual engine derates instead of sudden power loss, providing drivers with extended warning and time to address DEF-related issues.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

WASHINGTON — New legislation has been introduced aimed at preventing automatic engine derate or shutdown functions that can be triggered in trucks operating in prolonged cold weather.

A copy of the legislation, introduced last week by Sens. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., was not immediately available.

According to the bill’s summary, it would “require the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to authorize manufacturers of certain vehicles to suspend engine derate or shutdown functions in prolonged cold weather conditions, and for other purposes.”

Such derate and shutdown functions are related primarily to Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) and Selective Catalytic Reduction systems used by truck manufacturers to meet EPA emissions standards.

Unexpected derates can reduce a truck’s speed and power, leaving trucks stranded due to system faults or low DEF, which in turn can lead to costly maintenance and supply chain delays.

The bill represents a potential push to codify and expand guidance issued by EPA in August to ensure that existing diesel trucks, which use DEF to reduce nitrous oxide emissions, do not experience sudden engine failures after running out of the fluid.

According to EPA’s new guidelines, starting with model year 2027, all new diesel on-road trucks must be engineered to avoid sudden power loss and resulting derates after running out of DEF.

Under the new guidance, a warning light appears for 650 miles after a fault is detected, with only gradual engine derates occurring over a total of 8,400 miles or 160 hours, ending with the engine slowing to 25 mph. The changes are expected to give truck drivers much more time to diagnose and fix system problems.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by John Gallagher.

John Gallagher

Based in Washington, D.C., John specializes in regulation and legislation affecting all sectors of freight transportation. He has covered rail, trucking and maritime issues since 1993 for a variety of publications based in the U.S. and the U.K. John began business reporting in 1993 at Broadcasting & Cable Magazine. He graduated from Florida State University majoring in English and business.