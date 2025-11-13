European Union moves to revoke duty-free status for parcel imports

European Union ministers on Thursday voted to eliminate duty-free status for small parcel imports, joining the United States in upending a popular mechanism for e-commerce platforms to directly ship orders across borders to households at low cost.

The agreement would eliminate the 150 euro customs threshold, equivalent to $174, below which shipments are exempt for paying duties in 2028, dependent on the successful completion of a centralized EU customs data hub that would replace fragmented national systems for processing trade flows. The online portal would be able to calculate and transmit customs debt owed on a per-item basis for packages entering the European Union.

Officials will now work on a temporary way to collect duties on low-value goods as soon as possible in 2026, according to the EU announcement.

The U.S. threshold for charging customs duties was $800 per individual shipment.